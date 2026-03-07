Home / World News / Israeli minister warns Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah or face 'heavy price'

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah on Saturday told residents of a northern Israeli city close to the border with Lebanon to evacuate and head south

Minister Israel Katz
Israel Katz | Image: X/@Israel_katz
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2026 | 8:39 PM IST
Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz warned the Lebanese government on Saturday to disarm Hezbollah or "pay a very heavy price."
 
"We have no territorial claims against Lebanon, but we will not accept a situation where what existed for many years—firing from Lebanese territory toward the State of Israel—is renewed," Katz said in a statement. "Therefore we are turning and warning: act and take action before we act even more."

Lebanon's Hezbollah tells residents in Israel's north to 'evacuate'

 
Lebanese militant group Hezbollah on Saturday told residents of a northern Israeli city close to the border with Lebanon to evacuate and head south.
 
"Warning. All residents of Kiryat Shmona are asked to evacuate immediately. Head south," it said in a statement.
Topics :israelLebanonIsrael Iran ConflictUS Iran tensionsBS Reads

First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 8:39 PM IST

