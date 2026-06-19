Home / World News / Israeli military strikes southern Lebanon, killing at least 16 people

Israeli military strikes southern Lebanon, killing at least 16 people

Israel's occupation of southern Lebanon and its continued attacks on the Iranian-backed Shiite militia Hezbollah has been a key issue in the US-Iran talks

Smoke billows from southern Lebanon following an Israeli strike | Photo: Reuters
Smoke billows from southern Lebanon following an Israeli strike | Photo: Reuters
AP Jerusalem
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 11:08 AM IST
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Israel's military said Friday its forces struck targets throughout southern Lebanon overnight as Hezbollah reported intense fighting in the area.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported at least 16 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes.

The attacks came as planned talks in Switzerland between Iran and the United States over their efforts to reach a permanent end to the Iran war were delayed.

Israel's occupation of southern Lebanon and its continued attacks on the Iranian-backed Shiite militia Hezbollah has been a key issue in the talks.

Israel maintains it must continue to hold the territory and have a free hand to battle Hezbollah as it has been launching attacks into northern Israel.

The talks being postponed trip comes after Al-Mayadeen, a pan-Arab satellite channel that is politically allied with Hezbollah, reported that Iran was delaying sending its delegation to Switzerland over ongoing Israel's military campaign in Lebanon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensionsLebanonHezbollah

First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 11:08 AM IST

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