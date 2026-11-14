Italy fines Meta €805 million over unauthorised access to users' photos

The Italian Data Protection Authority fined Meta Platforms Inc. €805 million ($887 million) for accessing photos and videos of Android users’ galleries without their explicit consent.

The company accessed photographs, videos and related metadata stored on Italian users’ smartphones through the Facebook app without obtaining consent and without adequately informing them, the Italian regulator said in a statement Saturday. About 20 million Android users are estimated to have been affected.

The authority said it reserves the right to conduct a separate investigation into a new feature launched in 2026 that allows content from users’ galleries to be processed in the cloud.

Meta didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.