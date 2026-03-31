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Italy refuses US aircraft use of Sicily base for West Asia ops: Report

Daily Corriere della Sera reported "some U.S. bombers" had been due to land at the base in eastern Sicily before heading to the West Asia. It did not say when they had been due to land

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2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 9:56 PM IST
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Italy has denied permission for U.S. military aircraft to land at the Sigonella air base in Sicily before flying to the West Asia, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday, confirming a newspaper report.
 
Daily Corriere della Sera reported "some U.S. bombers" had been due to land at the base in eastern Sicily before heading to the West Asia. It did not say when they had been due to land. 
 
The source, who was not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified, also did not specify how many aircraft were involved or when Rome declined to give permission. 
 
Corriere della Sera added that permission was not granted as the U.S. had not sought authorisation and Italy's military leadership was not consulted, as required under treaties governing the use of U.S. military installations in the country. 
 
The Italian defence ministry had no immediate comment. 
 
Centre-left opposition parties have urged the government to block the U.S. use of bases in Italy to avoid involvement in the conflict. 
 
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government has said it would seek parliamentary authorisation should any such requests be made. 
   
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Topics :ItalyUnited StatesWest Asia

First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 9:56 PM IST

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