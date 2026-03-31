Italy refuses US aircraft use of Sicily base for West Asia ops: Report

Italy has denied permission for U.S. military aircraft to land at the Sigonella air base in Sicily before flying to the West Asia, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday, confirming a newspaper report.

Daily Corriere della Sera reported "some U.S. bombers" had been due to land at the base in eastern Sicily before heading to the West Asia. It did not say when they had been due to land.

The source, who was not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified, also did not specify how many aircraft were involved or when Rome declined to give permission.