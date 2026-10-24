Italy sends more soldiers to Milan as European cities brace for protests

Italy deployed soldiers to Milan as the nation's fashion and finance capital expected fresh protests on Saturday, one week after looting and clashes with police.

Premier Giorgia Meloni announced a raft of measures, including sending an additional 500 soldiers to Milan and tougher penalties for minors, who police said made up a large part of the violent protesters.

While protests in France have claimed most international attention, Milan is among the many other European cities where protests are also scheduled Saturday, from Portugal to Albania.

Milan

The 500 soldiers deployed to Milan come in addition to hundreds already stationed there, and will support about 5,000 police and other law enforcement personnel. Authorities are conducting drone surveillance, checks at railway stations, rapid-response units and online monitoring for potential calls to violence. Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala has said he is concerned about a repeat of violence this weekend and expressed support for the deployment of more soldiers.

Rioters last weekend smashed their way into stores, targeting sneakers, athletic wear and sporting goods on streets that run off the city's central Duomo square. Officials said security measures on Saturday would extend beyond the city centre amid concerns protesters could move into other neighbourhoods to evade heavily policed areas. Valter Mazzetti, secretary general of the Fsp police union, told The Associated Press that soldiers could provide immediate reinforcements, but not resolve police staffing shortages, noting that managing demonstrations requires specialised police training. Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said in a social media post that the troops lacked key tools available for public-order operations, and that soldiers were only recently allowed to use plastic restraint ties and only in areas around train stations, not throughout the city. They are not authorised to carry pepper spray or tasers, he said.

Milan police say last week's violence and looting involved about 2,000 very young protesters, a large number of whom were "naturalised, second-generation Italians," alongside foreign nationals. Over two days, police arrested 45 people, 34 of them minors. Milan's welfare councillor Lamberto Bertole told the AP that more investigation is needed to understand the backgrounds and motives of the young people who joined the looting. "Many young people increasingly lack a sense of belonging and prospects for the future. Part of our society feels excluded, amid social and economic inequalities," said Bertole, a member of the centre-left Democratic Party. Rome Security was also heightened in Rome, where authorities locked down luxury shopping streets and stepped up controls around the Circus Maximus and Piazza del Popolo ahead of planned demonstrations, including one by right-wing students.

An anti-war march is scheduled to start in the early afternoon at the central Piazza della Repubblica, and there are concerns over possible infiltration by violent groups. Organisers sought to distance themselves from potential unrest, urging participants to keep their faces uncovered and hands visible. Aside from Rome and Milan, demonstrations have been called in at least seven other cities. The newly formed "October 17 Movement" has been the primary driver alongside student federations, grassroots trade unions, and anti-war coalitions. Tirana Protests are expected to continue in Albania's capital. For over a week, protesters have hurled rocks, flares, firebombs and fireworks at police who have used batons, water cannons and tear gas in clashes in the city centre.

High school and university students are demanding lower tuition fees, greater state investment in education and protesting corruption in the education system. They have joined a broader anti-government movement calling for the resignation of Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama. Madrid Retirees and others are expected to protest in Spain's capital to demand that public pensions aren't meddled with. They have mobilised ahead of next month's snap election as Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist Party criticised the conservative opposition Popular Party for making overtures about privatising public pensions. Spain has been roiled by protests this fall around the issue of housing, as rental and home costs have risen in recent years beyond what many Spaniards can afford.

In Spanish cities, a housing supply shortage has worsened thanks to population growth driven by tourism, immigration and a proliferation of short-term rentals. The September eviction of an 87-year-old woman from her rented apartment in Madrid triggered huge street protests in the capital and elsewhere. The movement is centred at a tent camp protest that has remained in the capital's Puerta del Sol square for almost a month. Lisbon Taking their cue from Spaniards, protesters in Lisbon who have been gathering to demand affordable housing are expected to march across the city on Saturday. They have also targeted recent measures announced by the government of Prime Minister Luis Montenegro that include easing the cap on yearly rent increases and facilitating the eviction of tenants who fail to pay rent.