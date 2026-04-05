Italy sets jet fuel restrictions at some airports amid supply shortage

By Danny Lee and Mihir Mishra

Several airports in Italy issued advisories of limited fuel supplies for the next few days as the conflict in the West Asia shows few signs of ending.

Fuel restrictions for flights have been introduced at the airports of Bologna, Milan Linate, Treviso and Venice, according to a Notice to Airmen, or Notam advisories. The notices span from April 2 through to April 9.

The advisories say Air BP Italia’s fuel jet A1 availability is limited.

The limitations in Italy are among the earliest instances that fuel shortage in Europe are starting to impact operations since the conflict broke out in the West Asia and led to the effective closure of Strait of Hormuz — choking of supplies of crude, gas and products such as jet fuel to global customers.