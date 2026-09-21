Home / World News / Japan braces for Typhoon Dujuan, some impact likely at Asian Games venue

Japan braces for Typhoon Dujuan, some impact likely at Asian Games venue

Typhoon Dujuan is approaching Japan's Pacific coast, disrupting transport and prompting weather warnings

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Representative image from file
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
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A large typhoon was moving towards East Japan's Pacific Coast on Monday, with the Japan Meteorological Agency warning of heavy rain, strong winds and landslides, Kyodo News reported

Typhoon Dujuan is projected to pass near Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, from the evening to late Monday, as per Japan's weather agency. Downpours stemming from linear rainbands could also take place in the Kanto-Koshin region in the east and Tokai region of Central Japan.

The year's 25th typhoon has already disrupted transportation, forcing the closure of parts of highways in the middle of a five-day holiday period. The typhoon, located about 110 kilometers west-southwest of Hachijo Island, was moving northeast at a speed of 20 km per hour.

However, the Asian Games venue Aichi-Nagoya has so far not witnessed any adverse weather patterns. The weather office predicts some impact for later in the day. As a precaution organisers postponed the equestrian eventing competition until Tuesday.

The typhoon, moving northward, could bring heavy rain through Tuesday in eastern and northeastern Japan, while a linear rainband may form over Shizuoka Prefecture and the Izu Islands, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Shifting focus to action, India's medal run in shooting continued as the trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane and Himanshu Dhillon secured a silver medal in the men's 10 m air rifle team event at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday.

Team India managed a silver with a score of 1890.1, short of first-place China's 1899.0. The bronze medal went to South Korea, with a score of 1841.4. This marks their third medal of the Asian Games 2026, all of them silver medals coming in shooting.

In the men's 10 air rifle individual qualifying round, also acting as the team final, Rudrankksh finished in third place with 631.8, with Himanshu finishing seventh (630.0). Parth, with a score of 628.3, finished in 11th place. Rudrankksh and Himanshu made it to the individual final as well, which is scheduled for later. The trio combined to produce a silver-winning score of 1890.1 as a team.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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