Japan opens door to global arms market, breaking with postwar pacifism

The Japanese government moved on Tuesday to allow the sale of more weapons abroad, in the latest shift away from pacifist policies imposed after World War II, as it grapples with rising security threats from China and a rapidly changing global order.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her top officials, at a meeting in Tokyo, reversed longstanding limits on the sale of Japan-made weapons overseas.

The move comes days after Japan welcomed more than 30 Nato envoys for a visit meant to show stronger ties, and after Tokyo sealed a $6.5 billion deal to supply warships to Australia.

Takaichi said in a post on X that the change was necessary in an “increas- ingly challenging security environment.” “No single country can now protect its own peace and security alone,” she said. Takaichi, an outspoken critic of Beijing who rose to power last year, is seeking to shore up Japan’s defence industry and to build a more diverse network of allies, with increasing uncertainty over the relia- bility of its main partner, the United States. Japan hopes that easing the export rules can help strengthen deterrence in the region by showing China, North Korea and Russia that democratic countries around the Pacific are building a global arms supply chain.

The changes approved on Tuesday will unfetter defence contractors, allowing them to sell lethal weapons systems to 17. That will permit Japan to provide advanced frigates to the Philippines, for example, or submarines to Indonesia. But Japan will still prohibit the transfer of lethal weapons to countries in active combat, unless top officials deter- mine that national security is at stake. The wars in Iran and Ukraine have strained munitions stockpiles around the world, stoking fears that American allies could be vulnerable to attacks. While experts said that Japan’s decision might not do much to address near-term shortages — it will take time to build up production — it could help replenish global supplies in the long term.

Anita Nergaard, the permanent repre- sentative to Nato for Norway, who helped lead a three-day visit of about 30 envoys to Tokyo last week, said the changes would allow for more defence industrial cooper- ation with Japan and would be “really valu- able to us, to Europe and the entire alliance.” “We are exactly at the point where we need to turn those commitments and funding into concrete capabilities,” she said in an interview on Friday, after speaking with Japanese officials about the pro- posed changes. Japan, which adopted pacifism in the aftermath of World War II, has gradually eased limits on weapons exports over the past decade, allowing some exceptions, such as for rescue purposes, surveillance or under license agreements.

Takaichi on Tuesday addressed con- cerns about Japan abandoning its post- war pacifism, writing that “there is absolutely no change in our commitment to upholding the path and fundamental principles we have followed as a peaceful nation for over 80 years since the war.” Japan is stepping up at a time when the United States is distracted by the war in Iran. The decision by the Trump ad- ministration to move some military assets out of Asia in recent weeks to support the war has fuelled concerns about US com- mitment to the region. “The idea that the US would champion the global order has turned out to be sort of an illusion, and that’s a very inconven- ient reality,” said Michito Tsuruoka, a pro- fessor at Keio University in Tokyo. “Now Japan is rushing to find viable alternatives for its own security and defence.”

The shift in policy is aggravating ten- sions with China, which has accused Takaichi of reviving World War II-era militarism. China has unleashed a wave of economic reprisals against Japan over the past five months to punish Takaichi for saying Japan could intervene militarily if Beijing were to attack Taiwan. Tensions have risen since last Friday, when Japan sent a warship through the Taiwan Strait. In response, China said on Sunday it was sending naval vessels through a waterway near southern Japan, near Kagoshima Prefecture. Faced with the increasingly unpredictable foreign policy of President Trump, Japan has hedged its bets.