Home / World News / Japan's central bank raises interest rate to 1.25%, highest in 31 years

Japan's central bank raises interest rate to 1.25%, highest in 31 years

The move Friday, coming at the end of the two-day monetary policy board meeting, was expected, widely figured into recent global markets

A woman walks in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan
A woman walks in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan | Image: Reuters
AP Tokyo
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 9:18 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Japan's central bank on Friday raised the benchmark interest rate to 1.25 per cent from 1.0 per cent, a 31-year-high.

The move Friday, coming at the end of the two-day monetary policy board meeting, was expected, widely figured into recent global markets.

The raise by 0.25 percentage points to the policy rate comes after the Federal Reserve also raised its key rate this week.

Pressures have been coming from the US for Japan to raise rates because of concerns about the weakening yen.

The nations intervened together recently to prop up the yen.

The US dollar is trading at about 155 yen.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Russia votes in wartime election as Putin seeks to reinforce political grip

US approves visas for top Iranian leaders to attend UN high-level meeting

Russia, China veto US proposal to extend UN monitoring of Iran sanctions

US sanctions Bill gives Ukraine leverage on Russia, but enforcement looms

Premium

Will Turkiye COP bring countries back to the emissions discussion table?

Topics :Bank of JapanJapanInterest Rates

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchN Chandrasekaran ReappointmentEPFO Ceiling HikeNPO Open TodayMPs on UPI FeeUPI MDR on shopUPI charges explainedPranav Constructions Share

First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

Next Story