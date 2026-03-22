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Japan says not considering unilateral negotiations with Iran on Hormuz

About 45 Japan-linked vessels remain affected in the strait, a critical artery for global energy supplies, Japan said, adding that the government will take responsibility for their safety

Strait of Hormuz, crude oil (Photo: PTI)
The Strait of Hormuz handles a significant share of global oil flows, making safe and stable transit a priority for energy-importing nations. (Photo: PTI)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2026 | 9:19 AM IST
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By Komaki Ito and Toru Fujioka
 
Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said the nation isn’t considering unilateral negotiations with Iran to secure passage for its vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, following a report that Tehran is prepared to grant the access.
 
“It’s not something we’re considering at this point,” Motegi said Sunday on a Fuji Television program. Instead, Japan is focused on ensuring “conditions where everyone can pass,” he said, stressing the importance of maintaining broad freedom of navigation.
 
About 45 Japan-linked vessels remain affected in the strait, a critical artery for global energy supplies, Motegi said, adding that the government will take responsibility for their safety.
 
The comments come after Kyodo News reported Saturday that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated Tehran is ready to allow Japan-related ships to transit the waterway. Motegi said the issue of whether Japan would receive special treatment didn’t come up in a recent call.
 
The Strait of Hormuz handles a significant share of global oil flows, making safe and stable transit a priority for energy-importing nations. Japan purchases almost all of its oil and more than 90 per cent of it comes from the West Asia.
 
On energy sourcing, Motegi took a negative view of buying from Russia — which remains under sanctions — as he said that imports via Hormuz would be more acceptable to European countries.
 
Motegi also said that one of the two Japanese nationals detained in Iran has been released and is expected to return to Japan shortly.
 
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Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsJapanWest Asia

First Published: Mar 22 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

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