Japanese crude tanker emerges after going dark near Strait of Hormuz

Eneos Endeavor had sailed into the Persian Gulf in late February to pick up crude from the United Arab Emirates’ Das Island and Kuwait’s Mina Al Ahmadi. Draft readings indicate that the vessel is nearly full with cargo. It originally indicated Japan’s Kiire as a destination in late April, but now it is showing that it’s waiting for orders, a sign that it has no clear port of call.

The tanker is listed as part of Japanese refiner Eneos Holdings Inc.’s fleet, the company’s website shows. A spokesperson for the company declined to comment, saying it doesn’t disclose the operational status of vessels for safety reasons.