Japanese PM Takaichi orders review of entire supply chain for oil products

By Yoshiaki Nohara and Akemi Terukina

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi ordered a close review of the entire supply chain for oil-related products as the country scrambles to cope with the fallout from the war in Iran.

Takaichi assigned the task to Trade Minister Ryosei Akazawa on Tuesday morning at a meeting with relevant ministers. Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi also attended the meeting in Tokyo.

“I’m asking the relevant ministers to continue to respond with a sense of urgency,” Takaichi said after the meeting. “The ministers will work to bring the situation under control early and to promote peace and stability in the West Asia, including energy security.”