Jensen Huang discusses comeback as Nvidia CEO as allies rally support

Jensen Huang is considering a comeback as Nvidia's chief executive, and has discussed with confidants the possibility of returning, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing ‌people familiar with ​the matter.

One Huang ally ​told the FT they were putting together ​a "war room" of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for the former Nvidia chief's return and would try to garner support from the White House.

"Everyone ​that matters in tech outside the frontier ‌labs loves Jensen," the person said, adding that ​the efforts had Huang's support.

The report comes days after the FT reported that Nvidia's board had approached British ‌chipmaker Arm Holdings ​CEO Rene Haas in ‌its search for a potential successor to ‌Jensen Huang.