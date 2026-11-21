By Josh Wingrove and Courtney Subramanian

President Donald Trump called for Jensen Huang to make a big apology and return as chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., even as the prospect remains highly unlikely.

The Nvidia board has indicated they don’t intend to bring back the embattled former CEO, but Trump on Friday continued to insist that the return would be a good idea because he is “one of the truly most brilliant minds in the world.”

He reiterated at a White House press conference that his own pick to replace Huang is Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook but added that he “would love to see Jensen be given a second chance. You know we’re a country of second chances.”

“I’d like to see Jensen make a big apology and go back,” Trump said. “He put us in a position where we are literally 10 years advanced over other companies.” While Trump joins Silicon Valley figures close to Huang, including billionaire Elon Musk, in calling for the former CEO’s return, the board has dismissed the idea and interim CEO Colette Kress looked to reassure staff at a town hall about the company’s future after the ouster. Allegations in a California lawsuit filed in 2007 show that Nvidia employees’ complaints about how Huang treated his staff — including allegations that he threatened them and made sexually explicit remarks — date back decades.

Trump said he discussed the Nvidia matter with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting in Shenzhen earlier this week, saying his counterpart also called Huang “brilliant.” The US president also compared Huang to Musk, saying he was “very proud of protecting Elon in my first term” and that he continues to do “pretty amazing” things. The revelations that Huang had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy who worked at a Singapore-based firm that obtained advanced chips from his company loomed over the leaders’ sitdowns. That tumult allowed infighting among US administration officials over China policy and the enforcement of curbs on semiconductor exports to spill into the open, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent openly blaming the Commerce Department, led by Secretary Howard Lutnick, for not acting to prevent China from obtaining the advanced technology.

Trump has continued to back Lutnick despite the criticism, asserting Friday in response to a question that he had not lost confidence in his Commerce secretary. He told reporters on Monday before leaving for his four-day trip to the Philippines and China that Lutnick had “done a very good job” and may have stalled restrictions to avoid further conflict with Beijing. Amid the scrutiny, the Commerce Department on Monday sought to limit several countries from providing Chinese companies remote access to advance AI chip and servers, a move likely to anger Beijing and regional partners. China has warned the US over those restrictions, and Beijing is seen to be already mulling some retaliation. Bessent cited Commerce’s failure to add the Singapore-based firm, Megaspeed International, to the entity list that would have cut it off from sensitive US technology. Lutnick also has been called to testify before Congress about his relationship with Nvidia.