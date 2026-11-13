Jensen Huang to forfeit $108 million in unvested Nvidia stock awards

By Dylan Sloan and Tom Maloney

Jensen Huang will forfeit about $108 million in unvested equity compensation after being ousted from Nvidia Corp. — a fraction of his total wealth.

The relinquished awards represent roughly 0.08% of his net worth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which puts his fortune at $138.4 billion.

The company’s equity compensation policy specifies that unvested RSUs, or restricted stock units, are forfeited once an executive terminates continuous service. He holds about 346,000 such units and would receive about 310,000 shares through the company’s equity incentive plan, assuming its performance meets certain targets.

Unlike many other tech CEOs, Huang’s wealth is derived almost entirely from his holding of Nvidia’s common shares, rather than stock options or other forms of equity compensation. Huang controls about a 3.5% voting stake in the Santa Clara, California-based firm, which makes up nearly 97% of his wealth, according to Bloomberg’s wealth index.