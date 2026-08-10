Joe Biden's cancer has spread further, says Hunter: 'It's very painful'

Former US President Joe Biden's prostate cancer has spread to other parts of his body and is causing him pain, even as he continues to speak out on public issues, his son Hunter said in an interview.

In a wide-ranging interview with the BBC broadcast late Friday, Hunter Biden grew emotional as he discussed his father's condition, describing it as very sad to watch.

"The cancer has spread, metastasized into his bones and further," he said. "It's very painful and it's very debilitating in many respects." Biden, 83, was the oldest man to serve as US president and his age was a source of concern for much of his four years in office. He and his White House advisers have faced intense criticism for allegedly concealing the extent of his problems, especially after he was forced to abandon his bid for re-election after a disastrous debate with his eventual successor, Donald Trump.