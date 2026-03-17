Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict: What's behind the latest escalation?

Pakistan allegedly launched a deadly strike on Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul , on Monday night, hitting a drug addiction treatment hospital and killing over 400 people, with around 250 injured.

Responding to the strikes, Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, told TOLOnews that Kabul will retaliate, adding that this is not the time for diplomacy or talks with Islamabad.

Similar attacks have been carried out across the border by Islamabad and Kabul over the past three weeks, killing hundreds of people, including civilians. Last month, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif said the country had run out of patience and was now in an “open war” with Afghanistan.

How did Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban go from allies to adversaries? For decades, Pakistan was considered the Afghan Taliban’s closest external backer. During the 1990s and the insurgency against the United States (US)-led forces after 2001, Taliban leadership operated from Pakistani soil, with Islamabad viewing the group as a means to secure influence in Afghanistan. When the US pulled back and Taliban returned to power in August 2021, Pakistan welcomed the development, expecting a friendly government in Kabul. However, relations deteriorated within a year as the Taliban sought to assert independence rather than act in line with Pakistan’s strategic expectations.

This shift has transformed the relationship from one of cooperation to confrontation. Why is the TTP a central flashpoint in the crisis? A major source of tension is the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), or Pakistani Taliban. While distinct from the Afghan Taliban, the group shares ideological links and aims to replicate the Taliban’s model within parts of Pakistan. Islamabad has accused Kabul of harbouring TTP fighters who have allegedly carried out frequent attacks in Pakistan’s border regions. The Afghan Taliban, however, has denied allowing their territory to be used for such operations. Soon after coming to power, the Afghan Taliban brokered a truce between the Pakistani military and the TTP, but the ceasefire collapsed in 2022, and hostilities resumed. Pakistan has warned it will target TTP bases inside Afghanistan, while Kabul has warned against cross-border strikes, fuelling a cycle of retaliation. Pakistan has also claimed that Baloch insurgent groups seeking independence for Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan use Afghanistan as a safe haven.

What is the Durand Line dispute and why does it keep flaring up? The unresolved status of the Durand Line -- the 2,640-km border drawn in 1893 -- remains a core issue. Pakistan considers it an international boundary, while Afghanistan has historically rejected it. The line cuts through Pashtun tribal areas, dividing communities across both sides. Pakistan’s efforts to fence parts of the border have triggered repeated clashes. Skirmishes along key crossings such as Torkham and Chaman have become frequent, reported the Times of India. Disputes over transit trade and border access have also strained ties between the two countries, with Pakistan at times restricting Afghan goods through its territory.