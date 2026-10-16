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Katie Zacharia is out after 5 days as White House Press Secretary

The ouster came as Zacharia was shadowed by questions about how she had presented her legal career and handled her first press briefing

Katie Zacharia
Katie Zacharia
NYT
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2026 | 11:49 PM IST
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President Trump’s new press secretary, Katie Zacharia, was fired Friday, after less than a week on the job, according to three people familiar with the matter.
 
Neither the White House nor Zacharia responded to requests for comment.
 
But Trump told reporters on Friday that he encouraged Zacharia to “reconsider” the job.
 
“Honestly, if I were you, I’d reconsider,” he told reporters, recounting his conversation with his press secretary.
 
He added: “Katie, do you need this? I don’t think you need this.”
 
Zacharia had gotten off to a bumpy start with her first and final press briefing on Tuesday, followed by an onslaught of headlines about whether she had misrepresented herself as a lawyer — the president called her “an attorney” — despite failing her bar exam.
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Topics :Donald TrumpWhite HouseUS President

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First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 11:49 PM IST

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