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Khamenei says he backed US-Iran MoU after receiving key assurances

Khamenei added that future ‌face-to-face negotiations with the United States ‌would not mean accepting "the enemy's position"

Donald Trump, Mojtaba Khamenei
File Photos: Donald Trump (L) and Mojtaba Khamenei (R)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 12:08 AM IST
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Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said ​on Thursday he had authorised a memorandum of understanding signed by the Iranian and U.S. presidents, ‌despite holding ​a different view, ​after receiving assurances from President ​Masoud Pezeshkian and other senior officials that Iran's rights and the interests of the "Resistance Front" ​would be safeguarded.
 
In ‌a written message to the ​Iranian nation, Khamenei said Pezeshkian, in his capacity as head of the ‌Supreme National Security ​Council, had ‌accepted responsibility for ensuring ‌the agreement protected Iran's interests and ​pledged not to yield if Washington made what he ​described as excessive demands.
 
Khamenei added that future ‌face-to-face negotiations with the United States ‌would not mean accepting "the enemy's position". 
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Topics :US Iran tensionsIsrael Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensions

First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 11:29 PM IST

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