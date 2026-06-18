Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said ​on Thursday he had authorised a memorandum of understanding signed by the Iranian and U.S. presidents, ‌despite holding ​a different view, ​after receiving assurances from President ​Masoud Pezeshkian and other senior officials that Iran's rights and the interests of the "Resistance Front" ​would be safeguarded.

In ‌a written message to the ​Iranian nation, Khamenei said Pezeshkian, in his capacity as head of the ‌Supreme National Security ​Council, had ‌accepted responsibility for ensuring ‌the agreement protected Iran's interests and ​pledged not to yield if Washington made what he ​described as excessive demands.

Khamenei added that future ‌face-to-face negotiations with the United States ‌would not mean accepting "the enemy's position".