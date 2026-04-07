Home / World News / Kidnapped US journalist Shelly Kittleson freed in Baghdad, says official

Kidnapped US journalist Shelly Kittleson freed in Baghdad, says official

American journalist Shelly Kittleson, who was kidnapped in Baghdad last week, has been released, an Iraqi official with direct knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.

American journalist Shelly Kittleson
American journalist Shelly Kittleson (Photo: Instagram/@shellyrkittleson)
AP Baghdad
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 11:02 PM IST
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American journalist Shelly Kittleson, who was kidnapped in Baghdad last week, has been released, an Iraqi official with direct knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to comment publicly, said Kittleson was freed in the afternoon. He did not share her current whereabouts but said that prior to her release, she had been held in Baghdad.

The powerful Iran-backed Iraqi militia Kataib Hezbollah said in a statement earlier in the day that it had decided to free the journalist, and officials with the militia told The Associated Press that members of the group previously detained by Iraqi authorities would be released in exchange.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :United StatesJournalistsBS Reads

First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 11:02 PM IST

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