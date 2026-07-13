Home / World News / Kuwait, Jordan activate air defences as Iran retaliates after US strikes

Kuwait, Jordan activate air defences as Iran retaliates after US strikes

Apart from Kuwait and Jordan, Bahrain twice has sounded its missile alert sirens Monday over Iranian attacks

Iran war, Tehran, Iran
Kuwait repeatedly has been targeted by Iran | Image: Reuters
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 10:33 AM IST
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Kuwait said Monday morning its air defences were firing as Iran retaliated over US airstrikes targeting it.

Kuwait's military issued the statement, without immediately saying if there was any damage or casualties in the tiny Mideast nation.

Kuwait repeatedly has been targeted by Iran. 

Jordan also said it shot down four missiles launched by Iran.

The kingdom made the announcement on its state-run Petra news agency.

"The incident resulted in zero casualties or material damage," Petra said, quoting the Jordanian military.

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Iran earlier had claimed an attack targeting Jordan, which hosts US military forces.

Bahrain twice has sounded its missile alert sirens Monday over Iranian attacks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :US-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensionsIranKuwaitair defence

First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 10:00 AM IST

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