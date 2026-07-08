Iran targets Bahrain, Kuwait after US strikes Tehran, revokes oil waiver

Kuwait said Wednesday its air defences are engaged to intercept incoming fire after the United States launched airstrikes targeting Iran.

Kuwait's announcement via its military came after Bahrain also said it faced incoming missiles Wednesday morning.

Bahrain sounded its missile alert siren for a second time after Iran claimed attacks targeting the island kingdom over earlier US airstrikes on the Islamic Republic.

Bahrain urged the public to immediately seek shelter.

There was no immediate word on any damage in Bahrain or Kuwait, which was also targeted Wednesday by Iran.

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Bahrain and Kuwait previously have been targeted by Iranian attacks in other violence shaking the interim deal struck between Iran and the US to end the war.