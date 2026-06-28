Home / World News / Iran launches drone, missile attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait after US strikes

Iran launches drone, missile attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait after US strikes

Both Bahrain and Kuwait denounced the Iranian attacks, though it wasn't clear what, if anything, had been hit

Iran, Iran war, Tehran
Smoke rises following a strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran | Representative Image: Reuters
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2026 | 10:36 AM IST
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Bahrain and Kuwait said on Sunday that Iran targeted their nations with drone and missile fire overnight after new US airstrikes hit Iran.

The new crossfire in the Persian Gulf further strains the initial deal that Iran and the United States struck in an effort to find a permanent end to the war.

Both Bahrain and Kuwait denounced the Iranian attacks, though it wasn't clear what, if anything, had been hit.

The US military's Central Command said it struck Iranian military "surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defence sites, drone storage facilities and minelayer capabilities" following an attack on a ship at sea early Saturday morning.

That ship, the Panamanian-flagged tanker Kiku, was carrying crude oil for the state-run energy company of Qatar, a key mediator between Iran and the US.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensionsBahrainKuwait

First Published: Jun 28 2026 | 10:35 AM IST

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