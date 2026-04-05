Kuwait's oil ministry building set ablaze by Iranian drone strike

By Fiona MacDonald

Kuwait Petroleum Corp.’s headquarters caught fire after a strike by unmanned drones in the latest Iranian attack on its Persian Gulf neighbours.

The damaged building, which also houses the emirate’s oil ministry, was evacuated and firefighting crews were on the scene, KPC said in a statement. The barrage followed multiple, recent aerial assaults on the Mina Al-Ahmadi and Mina Abdullah refineries, as well as repeated attacks on Kuwait’s airport.

The “oil sector leadership is closely monitoring the assessment of damages resulting from the incident, in coordination with the relevant authorities, while taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of personnel and secure the site,” according to the statement.