'Language reflects personality': Iran leader's envoy in India slams Trump

After US President Donald Trump issued a sharply worded statement urging Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Supreme Leader's Representative in India said on Monday that it was a "big mistake" to start the war in Iran, which has had wide-ranging repercussions. He also called on the world leaders to come together and urge POTUS to stop the war.

When asked about the recent sharply-worded statement by Trump, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi told ANI, "The language which every human being uses is the manifestation of his personality and his humanity and his morality. So someone who uses rude language means that this is his personality--a lot of American senators denied using that language."

His remark came after Trump, earlier today, issued a strong warning to Iran, urging the Islamic Republic to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz as the conflict in West Asia escalates, while threatening severe consequences if it fails to do so. In a post on Truth Social, Trump used unusually harsh language to convey his message, reminding Tehran of his deadline to 'make a deal' or to 'open the Strait', noting that Tuesday will be the day when Washington will wrap up all of Iran's energy and civil infrastructure. "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****n' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," he stated in his post.

Ilahi further told ANI that due to the war, people from all parts of the world are suffering. Calling it a 'big mistake', he elaborated, "From the beginning it was a very big mistake. It wasn't just only this war against Iran, but this war is against all human beings; it was against the whole world. And you will see the result of this war is a lot of people in different countries are suffering at the moment-- initiating of this war was a very wrong and a big mistake." Ilahi further noted that the world must come together in urging US to stop the war because of the suffering at various fronts.