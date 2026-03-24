Lavrov, Iran FM slam 'unacceptable' US-Israeli strikes on nuclear sites

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday spoke to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X, "On March 23, FMs Sergey Lavrov & Seyed Abbas Araghchi spoke over the phone. The Ministers discussed the deterioration in the Persian Gulf caused by US-Israeli aggression. They also voiced concern over the conflict's dangerous expansion into the Caspian region."

Sergey Lavrov stressed the categorical unacceptability of the US-Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure, including the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, which create unacceptable risks for the safety of Russian personnel and could lead to catastrophic environmental consequences for all countries of the region without exception, an official statement said.

Both Sides also expressed concern over the dangerous expansion of the conflict provoked by Washington and Tel Aviv into the Caspian region. The Russian Side emphasized the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and for a political settlement that takes into account the legitimate interests of all parties involved, above all Iran. Russia will continue to adhere to this stance at the UN Security Council. Abbas Araghchi thanked the Russian leadership for the substantial diplomatic and other support being provided to Iran, including the delivery of humanitarian assistance, it added. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said Iran has one more opportunity to end its threats to America. "We hope they take it. Either way, America and the entire world will soon be a much safer planet," he said.