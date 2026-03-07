Home / World News / At least 41 killed, 40 wounded in Israeli airstrikes in eastern Lebanon

At least 41 killed, 40 wounded in Israeli airstrikes in eastern Lebanon

The Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah said its fighters clashed with an Israeli force that landed late Friday in the mountains of eastern Lebanon

AP Beirut
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2026 | 6:02 PM IST
Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli airstrikes on the eastern town of Nabi Chit and nearby areas have left 41 dead and 40 wounded. The area witnessed intense clashes and airstrikes overnight into Saturday after an Israeli force landed there and clashed with local gunmen.

The Lebanese army said the dead included three of its troops.

The Israeli force was looking for information about Israeli navigator Ron Arad, who went missing after his fighter jet crashed in Lebanon 40 years ago.

The Israeli military said it did not find Arad's remains.

First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 3:40 PM IST

