At least 41 killed, 40 wounded in Israeli airstrikes in eastern Lebanon

Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli airstrikes on the eastern town of Nabi Chit and nearby areas have left 41 dead and 40 wounded. The area witnessed intense clashes and airstrikes overnight into Saturday after an Israeli force landed there and clashed with local gunmen.

The Lebanese army said the dead included three of its troops.

The Israeli force was looking for information about Israeli navigator Ron Arad, who went missing after his fighter jet crashed in Lebanon 40 years ago.

The Israeli military said it did not find Arad's remains.