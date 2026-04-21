'Lots of bombs' to fall on Iran if no deal: Trump warns ahead of deadline

US President Donald Trump warned that the US could drop “lots of bombs” if Iran fails to agree to a deal before the ceasefire deadline on April 22, even as he expressed optimism about a fresh round of talks with Tehran. The comments were made in a series of telephone interviews with media outlets, including Bloomberg, as well as in posts on his Truth Social platform.

Trump’s contradictory claims on Iran war

With the 14-day ceasefire set to expire on Wednesday, Trump struck a contradictory tone — saying he was under no pressure to end the conflict while suggesting negotiations could move forward soon in Islamabad. “I am under no pressure whatsoever… although, it will all happen relatively quickly,” he wrote on Truth Social.

The US is preparing to send a delegation led by Vice President JD Vance for a second round of talks, despite uncertainty over Iran’s participation. Tehran has indicated it may hold back unless Washington softens its demands, particularly on its nuclear programme. Will peace talks go ahead despite US seizure of Iranian ship? Tensions have escalated sharply following the US Navy’s seizure of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship, the first such interception since Washington imposed a blockade on Iranian ports last week. Iran has condemned the move as a violation of the ceasefire and warned of consequences. ALSO READ: Pakistan prepares for peace talks despite US seizure of Iranian cargo ship