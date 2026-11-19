By Patricia Garip and Andreina Itriago

The US government’s $100 billion deal with a controversial Venezuelan oil baron needs scrutiny, but a long-term partnership with Washington is nevertheless critical for Caracas, said opposition leader María Corina Machado.

“I think it worries a lot of people inside and outside the country, and it will be reviewed like all” transactions, Machado said from her party’s headquarters in Caracas on Wednesday, in her first international media interview since returning to Venezuela.

In August, the US government struck an agreement to take a 35% stake in Alejandro Betancourt’s North American Blue Energy Partners, which has 100-year rights to develop 17 Venezuelan oil fields. Both President Donald Trump and Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodríguez have defended Betancourt as a proven operator, though he has earned the enmity of some Venezuelans who associate him with the country’s power crisis.

Machado said she hadn’t seen the Aug. 30 contract signed by the Defense and State Departments, “so it would be absolutely irresponsible on my part to have an opinion on an agreement that I have not had the opportunity to read, but what I want to insist is that we certainly want to have the United States as a long-term partner.” Nabep’s agreements will stand up to any review, a company spokesperson said. The spokesperson said Nabep is committed to Venezuela for decades, beyond any single administration, and that its partnership with the US has helped build confidence among other foreign investors.

Machado, who returned to Venezuela in late October, remains the country’s most popular political figure, according to an AtlasIntel poll conducted for Bloomberg in early November: 58% of respondents had a positive view of her, while 56% said they would vote for her in a new presidential election, compared with 17% for Rodríguez. She has said she intends to run for president in the next election, though neither the US government nor the Venezuelan government has set a date. Still, Machado remains outside the formal negotiations shaping Venezuela’s political transition, which are continuing in Caracas this week under the leadership of former lawmaker Dinorah Figuera and other members of the opposition-controlled legislature elected in 2015.

Investors have worried that future Venezuelan and US leadership could decide that deals done since the ouster of President Nicolás Maduro were struck illegally. Already, Congressional Democrats are preparing multiple probes to examine the US deal with Nabep. Earlier Wednesday, Rodríguez praised the bilateral oil agreement with the US, calling it “historic” and saying it benefits both Venezuelans and Americans while contributing to international energy stability. She said the deal was among the issues discussed with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on his visit to Caracas this week, and pushed back against critics, saying there was “no room for the pettiness of those who seek to attack an agreement of this magnitude.”

During his trip, Hegseth also met with Betancourt, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private information. Betancourt was later seen in state television footage of the meeting at Miraflores Palace. Betancourt gained notoriety in Venezuela in the late 2000s, when his firm Derwick Associates won contracts to supply emergency power generation equipment as the country struggled with chronic blackouts. The company built nine plants, several of which critics say ultimately delivered far less capacity than contracted, in part because turbines were obsolete or ill-suited to the grid. Nabep disputes that account, saying all nine plants passed acceptance testing and were formally accepted by the government. The company also cites an independent study that credited Derwick with 1,199 megawatts of capacity, within 1.5% of its own count, and says every turbine was new or overhauled to zero hours as required by the contracts. Nabep said problems emerged years after the plants were handed over because of inadequate maintenance and natural gas supplies that state oil company PDVSA failed to provide.