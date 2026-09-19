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Macron orders plan to protect French infra amid growing Russian threat

The French president said Russia's hybrid threat to Europe has intensified, citing drone and cyberattacks on critical infrastructure and sensitive defence sites

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron
Emmanuel Macron warned that the attacks would not go unanswered and accused Moscow of trying to intimidate Europeans into weakening their support for Ukraine (Photo: Reuters)
AP Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2026 | 12:37 PM IST
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French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday he had asked his government to prepare a plan to protect critical infrastructure, including sensitive defence industry sites, against drone attacks and cyberattacks amid what he described as an intensifying Russian hybrid threat.

"In recent weeks, the threat -- particularly the Russian hybrid threat -- facing Europeans and France has intensified," Macron told reporters at the Elysee Palace after meeting political party leaders.

Macron specifically cited drone attacks and cyberattacks against critical infrastructure. The European Union describes Russian hybrid activities as including sabotage, cyberattacks, disinformation and interference in democratic processes.

Macron warned that the attacks would not go unanswered and accused Moscow of trying to intimidate Europeans into weakening their support for Ukraine.

"We are not intimidated," he said, arguing that Europe's present and future security was at stake in Ukraine.

Macron also said he would convene a Group of Seven meeting in the coming weeks to coordinate the response to the energy crisis.

He linked surging energy prices to the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine and disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Macron acknowledged the strain of rising energy costs on households, saying, "The situation is very difficult and distressing for many families.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Emmanuel MacronRussiaFranceRussia Ukraine Conflict

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First Published: Sep 19 2026 | 12:33 PM IST

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