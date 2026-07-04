Magnitude 4.1 earthquake strikes near China-Myanmar border: NCS

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck China on Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the shallow earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres in the afternoon.

"EQ of M: 4.1, On: 04/07/2026 15:59:19 IST, Lat: 26.550 N, Long: 98.783 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: China," NCS said on X.

It occurred near the border with Myanmar.

Earlier on June 28, Al Jazeera reported citing local news agencies that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 struck Yibin in China's southwest province of Sichuan injuring at least 13 people. No deaths were reported, officials said.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties. China's geographical position makes it highly prone to frequent seismic activity. It is located between the two largest seismic belts, the circum-Pacific seismic belt and the circum-Indian seismic belt. Squeezed by the Pacific plate, the Indian plate and the Philippine plate, the seismic fracture zones are well developed in this region.Since the beginning of the 20th century, more than 800 earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater have occurred in China.