Magnitude 6 quake hits Afghanistan's Hindu Kush, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Strong tremors were felt across Delhi and neighbouring areas on Saturday evening after an earthquake struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the earthquake measured magnitude 6 and occurred at a depth of 100 km (62 miles).

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake struck Afghanistan at 7.04 pm, with its epicentre located at a depth of 215 km.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake occurred 43 km south of Jurm in northeastern Afghanistan.

The tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR following the earthquake.