Malaysia Aviation Group, the parent of national carrier Malaysia Airlines, will buy 10 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners as part of its fleet modernisation programme, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

The order will include an option to buy an additional six aircraft, MAG ‌President and CEO Nasaruddin A Bakar said at a ceremony to exchange documents.

The Dreamliner would "offer capacity, flexibility, and efficiency required to support our long-term growth", Nasaruddin said.

The financial terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

MAG said in a separate statement the aircraft, powered by GE Aerospace engines, were scheduled for delivery between 2032 and 2035.

The planes are expected to serve key international markets across Europe ‌and the Asia-Pacific, including London, Paris, Sydney, and Tokyo, based on future network planning and operational requirements, MAG said.