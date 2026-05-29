Man stabs 3 people at Swiss train station in suspected 'act of terror'

A man stabbed and wounded three people in what authorities described as an "act of terror" at the train station in the Swiss city of Winterthur on Thursday before being arrested.

The attack took place shortly before 8:30 am. The suspect, who was arrested five minutes after emergency services were alerted, is a 31-year-old Swiss-Turkish dual national who lives in Winterthur, regional police chief Marius Weyermann said.

He had come to the authorities' attention in 2015 for distributing propaganda of the Islamic State group, Weyermann added. In recent days, he was taken to a psychiatric facility after calling the police emergency number and making "confused comments", but he left on Wednesday after a doctor determined that he was not dangerous.