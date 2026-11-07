Man with gun arrested near White House over alleged plot to kill Trump

The US Secret Service said a suspect has been taken into custody and charged after officers found him in a vehicle near the White House with multiple guns, claiming he heard voices in his head telling him to kill President Donald Trump.

The arrest Thursday night happened after Secret Service officers approached a man "acting suspicious" in a parked car, according to a Homeland Security statement.

US officials say the suspect, Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos, then went on to describe voices in his head that were telling him to come to the nation's capital and kill the Republican president.

Shortly after, officers discovered the suspect's vehicle had been reported stolen and he had three different firearms and dozens of rounds of ammunition.