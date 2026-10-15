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Marco Rubio to meet Mukesh Ambani in Jamnagar, says US envoy Sergio Gor

The visit is Rubio's second to India this year after a trip to New Delhi in May

Marco Rubio
Rubio will travel to Mumbai and Jamnagar as part of a trip that also includes Samarkand, Uzbekistan. (Photo: PTI)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 5:23 PM IST
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Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to India next week for a visit focused on deepening cooperation in energy and spurring investment and economic opportunities.
 
Rubio will travel to Mumbai and Jamnagar as part of a trip that also includes Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from Oct. 17 to 22, the State Department said in a statement. Mumbai is India's financial capital while Jamnagar, in Gujarat, is home to the world's largest oil refining complex, owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd.
 
President Donald Trump's top diplomat "will meet with senior government officials to strengthen the U.S.-India strategic partnership, exchange views on regional and global dynamics, and discuss prospects for enhanced energy cooperation," the State Department said. "Secretary Rubio will also meet with business leaders to promote opportunities for commercial investment and economic cooperation."
 
The visit is Rubio's second to India this year after a trip to New Delhi in May.
 
In Uzbekistan, he'll take part in meetings with counterparts from a grouping that includes Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and the Kyrgyz Republic - known as C5+1 - focused on promoting regional peace and prosperity. He'll also lead a delegation of more than 200 US business leaders focused on strengthening cooperation.
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First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 5:23 PM IST

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