Zuckerberg wanted to cut Meta workforce by 60%; here's why he didn't

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg was working on a project to reimagine work at Meta. But Zuckerberg and his colleagues who were working on the project with him had to drop the plan before it could be fully implemented.

Called Project OT, short for “Organisation Transformation”, Zuckerberg’s plan envisioned artificial intelligence (AI) agents taking over much of the daily work done by thousands of human employees, with smaller teams of employees overseeing the AI agents. The plan was part of Meta’s push to become an “AI-native” company, news agency Reuters reported, citing internal documents and people familiar with the project.

The project reportedly envisioned new AI agents at Meta being overseen by smaller, “talent-dense” groups of human staffers. Project OT could have cut the size of some Meta teams by as much as 60 per cent and shifted more work to AI agents.

Under the plan, some Meta employees would have been moved into new roles, while others would have been laid off. The scale of the potential layoffs could have been as large as, or larger than, a previous round of cuts in which Meta laid off around 25 per cent of its workforce, the Reuters report added. Meta had planned the restructuring in two waves, one in May and the other in November. According to the plan, layoffs would have been accompanied by the closure of open positions and the removal of employees whom Meta considered poor performers, the Reuters report said.

Why did Meta drop Project OT? Meta laid off 10 per cent of its employees on May 20, but Zuckerberg changed his mind and called off the November cuts, according to Reuters. But by then, Meta employees were in open revolt, as they believed that Project OT was partly aimed at replacing them. At the same time, the AI agents at the heart of the project were not delivering the productivity gains Meta had hoped for, while some investors were also questioning what the company was getting from its large spending on AI. Meta confirmed to Reuters that Project OT was in development, with a focus on cost-cutting, team restructuring and shifting staff into new priority areas, such as producing training data for its AI models.

“As part of our company restructuring earlier this year, we asked some teams to conduct a scenario planning exercise looking at the potential impact of redeployments, open role closures and cuts,” Meta said in a statement, quoted by Reuters. Meta also confirmed that it had planned to carry out layoffs in two waves and that the plan could have resulted in reducing the size of some of Meta’s teams by up to 60 per cent. “This ultimately resulted in moving thousands of employees to do priority work on several newly-established teams, as has been publicly reported. Ultimately, we didn’t move forward with every scenario from the exercise – and it was never assumed we would.”