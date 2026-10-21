Mecca defence pact bars Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye exit for 10 years

The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement signed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye in August bars any signatory from withdrawing during the first 10 years after the pact takes effect. On Tuesday, the Turkish government submitted the text of the agreement to the country's parliament for consideration. The full text, accessed and published by Middle East Eye, shows that the pact establishes a framework for collective defence, military assistance, intelligence sharing and defence industry cooperation.

Signed in Mecca on August 7 by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the pact has no expiry date and will come into force once the final instrument of ratification is deposited with the alliance’s secretariat.

"Any 'Party' may withdraw from this Agreement after 10 years have elapsed from its entry into force, by giving the other 'Parties' written notification of its intention to withdraw through diplomatic channels at least three months in advance," the pact reads, according to the full text published by the Middle East Eye. Armed attack against one member would mean an attack against all Under Article 1 of the pact, the signatories commit to safeguarding one another’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognised borders. "The 'Parties' shall use all necessary means to eliminate such threat(s) or danger(s)," it states. The pact also states that an externally originating armed attack against any one of the three countries is to be considered an attack against all three. The other signatories are required to provide immediate assistance, using the mutual assistance measures available to them.

The agreement does not identify any specific country or region as a threat. It also allows additional countries to join, subject to approval by the founding members. Beyond collective defence, the pact provides for cooperation in defence production, intelligence sharing, logistics, military training and counter-terrorism. It also envisages joint research, development and innovation projects in advanced technology, alongside measures to improve military readiness. The agreement establishes a Strategic Political and Defence Committee, comprising representatives of the three countries, to coordinate cooperation. A secretariat headquartered in Saudi Arabia will support the committee. Its secretary-general will serve a three-year term on a rotational basis among the three countries, with the first appointment to go to a Pakistani national.