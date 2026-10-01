Meet Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri, Morocco's first female prime minister

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Tuesday named Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri as the country’s prime minister, making the 50-year-old attorney the first woman to hold the position in the kingdom and the third woman to serve as prime minister in the Arab world.

The Royal Palace said in a statement that El Mansouri, an urban planning minister and the mayor of Marrakesh, had been tasked with forming a new government.

“This is a truly historic moment,” El Mansouri said after her meeting with the king, reported Al Jazeera. “For the first time in the history of our country, a woman is taking responsibility for leading the government. It is a source of pride not only for me but for all Moroccan women."

The appointment came four days after last week’s election results were announced, with El Mansouri’s monarchy-aligned Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) winning the most votes to secure 97 of the 395 seats in the House of Representatives, Morocco’s lower house of parliament. PAM, however, fell well short of the seats needed for an outright majority and will need to build a coalition to govern, which will be El Mansouri’s first task. El Mansouri is the third woman to serve as prime minister in the Arab world after Najla Bouden’s tenure in Tunisia from October 2021 to August 2023, and Tunisia’s current Prime Minister Sara Zaafarani, who was appointed in March 2025.

Who is Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri? Born in Marrakesh in 1976, El Mansouri studied law, obtaining a diploma in advanced studies from the University of Montpellier in France, as well as a diploma in Anglo-Saxon business law from New York University in the United States. El Mansouri comes from a prominent Marrakesh family with longstanding links to the Moroccan state. She entered local governance early, when she was elected mayor of Marrakesh in 2009, becoming the first woman to hold the post. After the end of her first term, she returned to lead the Marrakesh municipal council following the 2021 elections. She also accumulated parliamentary experience, being elected as a member of the House of Representatives over successive terms.

In October 2021, El Mansouri moved into national government, appointed as Minister of National Spatial Planning, Urban Development, Housing and Urban Policy. During her tenure, this portfolio was associated with several key files, including the direct housing support programme, reforms linked to urban planning and spatial development and the file on rehousing those affected by the 2023 Al Haouz earthquake. Key challenges facing the Mansouri government El Mansouri’s government will face several pressing challenges, including unemployment, rising living costs and persistent social disparities, particularly among young people. The parliamentary vote came just weeks after tens of thousands of mainly young Moroccan migrants rushed into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, highlighting socioeconomic frustrations among the country’s youth. It also came a year after a Gen-Z protest movement took to the streets to demand improvements in healthcare and education.