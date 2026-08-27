Meta's teen safety deal facing big hurdle: Knowing who's under 18

By Alexandra S Levine and Riley Griffin

How does a company know for sure if a kid is a kid on the internet?

That’s the biggest challenge facing Meta Platforms Inc. for its sweeping new safeguards to protect teens on Instagram and Facebook. The guardrails can only work as well as the company’s ability to accurately identify a user’s age, and young people around the world have repeatedly found ways to get past restrictions and other safety measures online.

In a landmark deal with state attorneys general across the US, Meta agreed to pay up to $18 billion and implement design changes such as limiting the amount of time users under 18 can spend scrolling on its apps. The company also said it will block them from using the platforms overnight, prevent them from seeing push notifications during school hours and turn off the numbers of “likes” visible on posts by default.

For online safety advocates, the agreement is a win on paper because it goes well beyond monetary penalties imposed in other cases over youth social media harm. But its effectiveness hinges on a problem the tech industry has struggled with for years: figuring out how old users actually are. That is raising questions about how the arrangement will be monitored and enforced, and how quickly it can be rolled out. “The kids will find ways around, because the kids are kids, but I don’t know if they’ll find ways around if the age-assurance is done right,” said Sonia Livingstone, a professor at the London School of Economics and director of Digital Futures for Children, a research center led by LSE and the 5Rights Foundation. Still, “there needs to be a clear audit at scale and over time to make sure these changes are working.”

Changes aren’t going to happen overnight, she added, so parents need to stay vigilant about their children’s social media use. Australia is showing just how difficult it can be to prevent underage users from doing what they want on the world’s most popular apps. In December, the country implemented a social media ban for users under the age of 16 on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Facebook. It has been celebrated as a leap forward on children’s safety, one that has inspired a growing number of countries to follow suit. But eight months in, younger users in Australia are returning in droves, new data show.

Some 26% of children between the ages of 13 and 15 were on TikTok as of last month, just one percentage point below the rate prior to Australia’s groundbreaking rules going into effect, according to data from parental control software maker Qustodio. The rate for children between the ages of 10 and 12 is higher now than before the ban, according to the data. Usage rates for Instagram and Snap Inc.’s Snapchat are lower than TikTok, but have also begun to creep up after falling initially, the data show. There are a variety of ways around age restrictions. Children can obfuscate their ages or use virtual private networks to make it appear they are in a different location. Questions have also been raised about whether they are encountering effective age checks on the platforms to begin with.

The situation in Australia shows why so-called age verification can be far harder to do in practice, leading to concerns that age assurances will also be a significant obstacle to Meta delivering on its promises. The settlement agreement outlines two different ways of enforcing the new features. In addition to strengthening the technology used for age verification across Instagram and Facebook broadly, Meta must try to hunt down fake or secondary accounts and monitor for users circumventing its safeguards. Meta and the states will also together select a third-party auditor to evaluate how the company is “defining, measuring for, generating data for, and otherwise implementing” the settlement requirements and produce reports on its progress. If the auditor finds major gaps or failures, it will give Meta a short window to correct them.

Pressure on Rivals Meta has launched a campaign to get TikTok and Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube to adopt similar restrictions, including shoring up age verification measures, saying that its protections will only be effective if young users can’t just hop to another social media app. “There’s no question that kids will find other platforms,” said Livingstone. “They might say, ‘I have two hours on Instagram,’ and then they’ll go to Snapchat and then TikTok.” Meta has agreed to implement some new protections on its own, like banning cosmetic procedure beauty filters. How far it goes on other measures will depend on whether its rivals get on board.

For example, the company said it would restrict daily usage to one hour, down from two hours, and extend the amount of time the apps are unusable overnight, only if TikTok, YouTube and Snap make similar changes. Meta also said it will hold back approximately $5.3 billion of its pledged payout until TikTok and YouTube follow suit and each make their own payments of roughly $5.3 billion to states. The settlement urges “industry-wide adoption” of the concessions Meta is making by its competitors, but stops short of legally requiring them to make those changes. On a call with reporters Wednesday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta declined to comment on the potential for those players to make changes, or whether discussions with them were underway.