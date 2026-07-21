Mexico sees tourism boost as 3 mn foreign visitors attend Fifa World Cup

By Gonzalo Soto

Mexico welcomed about 3 million foreign visitors to its three World Cup host cities during the footballing spectacle, according to the first official assessment of its impact on the local tourism industry.

Foreign tourists accounted for about 40 per cent of the 7.5 million total trips to Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey between June 8 and July 12, with the rest made up of domestic travelers, Mexico’s tourism ministry told Bloomberg News on Monday.

The overall figures compare with pre-World Cup forecasts for about 5.5 million tourists, and provide an early indication of the tournament’s economic impact, which officials initially forecast at more than $3.4 billion. Last year, the government’s estimates factored in what it saw as millions of additional tourists beyond what would otherwise be expected, but since then it often couched the term as a total estimate.

The government’s current estimate for tourism spending during the event reached around 40 billion pesos, or $2.1 billion, according to data provided to Bloomberg on Monday. While total arrivals during the tournament surpassed the government’s estimate, the majority of travelers made day trips rather than overnight stays. Those who stay at least one night contribute far more to average tourist spending. About 3 million tourists spent at least one night in hotels or short-term rentals in the three cities, while another 4.5 million visited the cities but didn’t stay overnight, according to the ministry. Fueled by its world-famous beaches and popular cultural sites, Mexico’s tourism industry makes up the biggest component of its gross domestic product, contributing around 9 per cent of overall economic activity.

Mexico hosted 13 of the World Cup’s 104 matches between June 11 and July 5, including the round-of-16 clash in which England eliminated its national team. This year’s tournament converted Mexico into a three—time host or co-host, after previously staging the 1970 and 1986 editions. In one trouble spot, Mexican airport operators saw declines in the number of passengers during the World Cup, compared to arrivals last year. Still, average hotel occupancy rates reached 65 per cent across the three host cities, an increase of about 12 per cent from the same period in 2025. Hotels recorded occupancy rates of between 85 per cent and 95 per cent on match days, while average room rates rose nearly 52 per cent, according to official data.

In an interview, Tourism Minister Josefina Rodríguez said the government expects the World Cup to encourage additional leisure and business travel to Mexico in the coming months, due to international exposure generated by the event. She cited plans to work with state authorities and businesses to build on marketing efforts and encourage travelers to explore destinations beyond Mexico’s three largest cities. “We need to build on these results with a promotional campaign that draws on the real momentum generated by the World Cup,” Rodríguez said. “You don’t have to create images, Mexico already has them in real time.”

The country offered up plenty of feel-good storylines during the World Cup, from overnight sensation Merlín the duck to the thousands of fans hurling one another into the air at raucous victory celebrations. Before the tournament kicked off, doubts grew over the country’s ability to host games in peace due to cartel-related violence or whether fans would be excited about their team due to past poor performances. But once the event got underway, parties erupted across the country to celebrate every win. The pet duck-turned-unofficial-mascot became an improbable celebrity as his appearances spread across social media and television, eventually earning him a trip to visit President Claudia Sheinbaum, where he and his family were featured prominently during a morning press conference.