Michael Kremer named World Bank chief economist, to take charge on Oct 1

Nobel laureate and University of Chicago professor Michael Kremer will take over as the World Bank Group’s chief economist on October 1, heading research for the institution and succeeding Indermit Gill, who retired last month.

Kremer, 61, was awarded the 2019 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences (Nobel Prize in economics) jointly with Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo “for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty”. He is the first chief economist to join with a Nobel; other Nobel laureates, including Joseph Stiglitz and Paul Romer, received the honour after serving as the bank’s chief economist.

With a PhD from Harvard University, Kremer previously taught economics at Harvard and is currently a professor at

the University of Chicago, where he also serves as director of its Development Innovation Lab. He has been a research associate with the National Bureau of Economic Research. Kremer is known for using rigorous research to develop innovative solutions to realworld problems, often setting up programmes that have helped small farmers and given millions of people access to vaccines and school health programmes. His research has focused on innovation in education, healthcare, water, finance and agriculture in developing countries. His work on deworming schoolchildren showed a sharp drop in absenteeism, prompting governments in Africa and South Asia to provide two billion treatments since 2014. He has also worked on artificial intelligence-based agricultural weather forecasting and cofounded Precision Development, which uses digital technology to improve productivity and incomes for smallholder farmers.

In 2010, Kremer co-founded Development Innovation Ventures, a fund administered by the US Agency for International Development, which was shut down by US President Donald Trump after he returned to the White House last year. He and his wife, British economist Rachel Glennerster, also pioneered the use of Advance Market Commitments, binding contracts made by donors to encourage pharmaceutical companies to research, develop and produce drugs for low-income countries. It aided development of a vaccine against the main cause of pneumonia. Kremer won a MacArthur “genius grant” in 1997 and is a member of the National Academy of Sciences and a fellow