Micron workers reject 68 months' pay, seek share of AI boom profits instead

Micron’s Taiwan workers have reportedly rejected a reward package worth up to 68 months of pay, saying it does not address their demand for a permanent profit-sharing mechanism.According to a report in TechSpot, Micron offered employees in Taiwan a one-time cash bonus of NT$1 million, or about $31,650, for those hired on or before August 29, 2025. Direct labour staff were guaranteed a minimum total cash compensation of NT$1.7 million, equivalent to 35 to 68 months of pay. Entry-level engineers were offered average total rewards of NT$3.4 million, or about $107,000, including cash and equity. However, this record payout failed to resolve the labour dispute because workers are demanding a permanent profit-sharing formula, not a one-off reward.
Taiwan is a major manufacturing base for Micron, accounting for 50 to 60 per cent of its chips and most of its high-bandwidth memory production.
TechSpot noted that the 68-month figure is calculated against basic salary rather than total compensation. In Taiwan’s manufacturing sector, basic salary excludes components such as overtime, shift differentials and allowances. The union rejected the package, arguing that it sidestepped the broader issue of how employees participate in Micron’s profits. It is seeking the replacement of the company’s existing Incentive Pay Plan with a permanent system that would allocate 15 per cent of operating profit to employee bonuses, paid quarterly. It is also seeking a one-off payment equivalent to 83 months of salary for fiscal 2026. According to the report, Micron’s existing incentive plan has paid employees around 2.6 months of salary, with a cap of about five months. The union has pointed to profit-sharing arrangements at rival chipmakers including Samsung and SK Hynix, as well as Taiwanese companies such as TSMC, Nanya and Winbond, to support its demand. A second round of mediation between Micron and the unions is scheduled for September 21. Taiwan’s labour rules require mediation before a legal strike, meaning a failed mediation could be followed by a formal strike vote, TechSpot reported. The two unions represent between 10,000 and 12,000 members out of Micron’s roughly 15,000 employees in Taiwan, according to the publication.