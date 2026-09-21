Microsoft's Nadella to join OpenAI, Nvidia CEOs at Trump's dinner for Xi

By Brody Ford

Microsoft Corp. Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella is planning to attend a White House state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping this coming week, according to a person familiar with the planning, joining leaders at Apple Inc., OpenAI and Nvidia Corp.

Apple Executive Chairman Tim Cook is also set to attend the dinner on Sept. 24, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday. The person familiar with the planning asked not to be identified discussing private matters. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, OpenAI chief Sam Altman and Qualcomm Inc. head Cristiano Amon are also set to go.

Microsoft declined to comment.

The summit stands to bring together some of the most powerful figures in the technology world in the middle of an escalating debate over artificial intelligence and how to control the technology. Tech leaders have been clashing since last week when Anthropic PBC CEO Dario Amodei called for an industry-wide slowdown in AI development, warning of risks including large-scale cyberattacks.