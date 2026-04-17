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'Might go to Pakistan to sign deal if agreement reached with Iran': Trump

Trump heaped praises on Pakistani Prime Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistani Army Chief Gen Asim Munir for their role as mediators in the US-Iran talks

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Donald Trump suggested he could be involved in the signing of a peace agreement (Photo:PTI)
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 6:38 AM IST
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US President Donald Trump on Thursday once again claimed that progress is being made in talks with Iran and suggested he could be involved in the signing of a peace agreement, if one is reached.

"If the deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go," said Trump, who heaped praise on Pakistani Prime Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistani Army Chief Gen Asim Munir for their role as mediators in the US-Iran talks.

"The field marshal has been great. The prime minister has been really great in Pakistan, so I might go. They want me," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Donald TrumpIsrael Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensionsPakistan

First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 6:38 AM IST

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