Mike Love, a founding member of the Beach Boys who co-wrote and sang lead on such classics as "Surfin' USA" and "California Girls" and was the group's longtime frontman on stage, has died. He was 85.

Love, who had called off numerous Beach Boys shows this year, died on Saturday, his publicist Katie Altman said in a statement. No cause of death was given.

"With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family," Altman said. "An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans." The preppy, blond-haired Love helped start the Beach Boys in the early 1960s along with his cousins and fellow California suburbanites, the Wilson brothers: Brian, Carl and Dennis. Within a few years, joined by family friend Al Jardine, they would rise from rehearsing in the Wilsons' garage to international fame as harmonizers of surfing, cars and girls. They had more than a dozen top 20 songs between 1963 and 1966 and topped the charts with "I Get Around," "Help Me, Rhonda" and "Good Vibrations." Worldwide sales top 100 million units.

From early on, the Beach Boys were a story of the contrasting vocals and sensibilities of Love and Brian Wilson, the group's bassist and renowned producer, arranger and composer. Love's light, nasal tenor was featured on fast, upbeat songs such as "Surfin' USA" and "Be True To Your School," and introspective ballads such as "Don't Worry Baby" and "In My Room". In concert, the extroverted Love served as unofficial master of ceremonies, a role solidified in the 1990s when he acquired legal ownership of the group's name. For much of his life, the admittedly competitive Love would challenge the popular idea that Wilson was the band's sole creative force and that Love, caring only about money, resented and sabotaged him. Love's reputation extended to social media. Facebook groups included "I Hate Mike Love" and "Mike Love Is a Douchebag," while a 2012 Vice article, headlined "Mike Love Is Kind of An Asshole," noted his long history of lawsuits against Wilson and his alleged disdain (denied by Love) for such ambitious projects as the "Pet Sounds" album.

In 2025, Love was voted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, which a quarter century earlier elected Brian Wilson, who died in June 2025. Beach Boys were a family affair. The eldest of six siblings, including future basketball star Stan Love, he grew up near the Wilson home in Hawthorne, California, and saw and sang with his cousins often. Brian Wilson, whose memoir "I Am Brian Wilson" came out around the same time as Love's book, would remember Love as "very friendly and very funny" and "almost a fourth brother." By the early 1960s, they were working on songs inspired by the local surfing scene and called themselves the Pendletones, after a popular plaid shirt of the time. Only when their debut record, "Surfin'," was released did they discover that they had been renamed the Beach Boys, at the suggestion of a local record promoter. "Surfin'" was a regional hit, and they soon broke through nationally with "Surfin' Safari" and "Surfin' U.S.A." In the mid-1960s, Wilson began suffering from the mental health problems which would long torment him. He stopped touring and dedicated himself full-time to writing and producing, eventually taking the Beach Boys far from the carefree world fans knew them for. Inspired by Phil Spector and the Beatles, Wilson would spend weeks or even months on one song, notably "Good Vibrations." "Pet Sounds" is ranked among the greatest rock albums, but was a commercial disappointment when released in 1966 and was the beginning of an unraveling for Wilson and the Beach Boys. Obsessed with topping the Beatles, he spent much of 1967 working on the "Smile" album, only to abandon his intended masterwork and withdraw from the group for years.