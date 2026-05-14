Home / World News / Mishandling Taiwan issue could bring US, China to conflict: Xi warns Trump

Mishandling Taiwan issue could bring US, China to conflict: Xi warns Trump

The meeting between the two leaders was behind closed doors, but Xi told Trump during it that, if Taiwan is handled well, US-China relations 'will enjoy overall stability'

Chinese President Xi Jinping stands next to U.S. President Donald Trump during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, May 14, 2026. REUTERS
Chinese President Xi Jinping stands next to U.S. President Donald Trump during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, May 14, 2026 | REUTERS
AP Beijing
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 10:34 AM IST
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Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday warned President Donald Trump that differences over Taiwan could bring the US and China to clashes or conflict, according to Chinese state media.

The meeting between the two leaders was behind closed doors, but Xi told Trump during it that, if Taiwan is handled well, US-China relations "will enjoy overall stability," according to a readout of their bilateral talks published by the official Xinhua news agency.

If not, however, the two countries risk "clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy," Xi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Donald TrumpXi JinpingTrump-Xi meetXi-Trump meet

First Published: May 14 2026 | 10:33 AM IST

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