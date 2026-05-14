Mishandling Taiwan issue could bring US, China to conflict: Xi warns Trump

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday warned President Donald Trump that differences over Taiwan could bring the US and China to clashes or conflict, according to Chinese state media.

The meeting between the two leaders was behind closed doors, but Xi told Trump during it that, if Taiwan is handled well, US-China relations "will enjoy overall stability," according to a readout of their bilateral talks published by the official Xinhua news agency.

If not, however, the two countries risk "clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy," Xi said.