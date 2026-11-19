Crude bomb explosions rocked Bangladesh's capital before dawn, while former interim government chief Muhammad Yunus's ancestral home was torched in Chattogram. The unrest followed a Thursday "lockdown" call by the banned Awami League, led by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Police and witnesses said at least four people were wounded. Witnesses reported explosions of a series of improvised devices, arson attacks and vandalism in Dhaka despite stepped-up security.

Unidentified arsonists set fire to Yunus's paternal home at Chattogram's Panchlaish area after several branches of his Grameen Bank in different parts of Bangladesh were set on fire.

Newspaper reports said rival activists, presumably belonging to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), overnight attacked or set ablaze the residences of two Awami League leaders in Dhaka.

Police said they stepped up security overnight, mobilising more personnel at major flyovers across the capital. At the same time, officers were seen checking vehicles at entry and exit points and questioning motorcyclists and drivers of suspicious vehicles. Awami League called the lockdown coinciding with the anniversary of a special tribunal verdict sentencing Hasina to death last year after trying her in absentia on charges of committing crimes against humanity. Hasina, 79, has been living in India since fleeing Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, following a student-led protest called the July Uprising that toppled her government. Bangladesh has been seeking her extradition from India.

Officials said thousands of paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) troops were called out to maintain order in sensitive districts including southwestern Gopalganj district, Hasina's birthplace. According to BDnews24, police arrested 565 people in a 24-hour drive in Dhaka alone ahead of the lockdown, with one prominent person being former education minister in Hasina's cabinet Nurul Islam Nahid, who was detained from his Dhaka residence at midnight on Wednesday. Prime Minister Tarique on Wednesday night sought "democratic forces" unity to prevent "resurgence" of Awami League, describing it as a "terrorist outfit" and "fallen, defeated, and ousted fascist force" and called for actions for its "decisive defeat".

"Let us once again unite in the spirit of 2024, when we drove the autocratic forces out of this country, and ensure that those forces are decisively defeated," Rahman said on Tuesday night in a parliamentary address, where BNP's once ally Jamaat-e-Islami is the main opposition party. Ahead of his address at the closing sitting of the current parliamentary session, he met with party lawmakers and asked them to return immediately to their constituencies to maintain a visible presence on the streets. The Daily Star said Rahman asked BNP lawmakers not to rely solely on government machinery or the administration to counter Awami League activists, but instead to work closely with the party's grassroots leaders and workers.

Police said two local ruling party leaders were killed in western Narail district when Awami League activists attacked a BNP street march. Two others, a local BNP leader and a transport worker, were killed in violence on Tuesday and Wednesday nights in southwestern Faridpur and Pirozpur. According to media reports, at least two BNP offices and one BNP leader's house were set on fire. In comparison, at least two Awami League party offices and five properties belonging to the banned party leaders were set ablaze in the past two days in different parts of Bangladesh. During the period, dozens of crude bombs were exploded, and vehicles were torched in 28 out of the country's 64 administrative districts.

But clandestine attacks on Yunus's home and branches of his Grameen Bank in northeastern Sylhet, northwestern Rajshahi and southwestern Barishal and Faridpur in predawn hours or midnight in the past two days appeared as new developments. Yunus assumed power after the August 5, 2024 ouster of Hasina's Awami League government. His interim government disbanded the Awami League and sent thousands of its leaders and activists to jail, mostly on obscure or difficult-to-prove charges like mass murder and many others, including exposed lynching, when his government visibly preferred to remain silent. During the Yunus-led regime, Hasina's father and Bangladesh's founder, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Dhanmondi residence was set on fire and levelled in several phases by his presumed supporters, who also demolished landmark installations of the 1971 Liberation War fought under Awami League leadership.

The key spokesperson of his regime, Shafiqul Alam, at that time dubbed the mob as a "pressure group". The interim regime also had Hasina tried in absentia in a special tribunal, which sentenced her to death on charges of crimes against humanity through brutal actions to tame the uprising. But political tensions, however, continued to rise since July this year, when Hasina first announced her plan to return home voluntarily from India in December despite the death sentence, to face the legal procedure while the government insisted on her extradition under a bilateral treaty with New Delhi. Her renewed announcement to return home in December at "any cost" earlier this month sparked the fresh violence which initially broke out at her southwestern Tungipara sub-district hometown following arrests of dozens of youths as suspected Awami League supporters on Tuesday.