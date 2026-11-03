Home / World News / US carries out 'defensive' strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island, officials say

US carries out 'defensive' strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island, officials say

The strikes, earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal, appeared to be limited and were not a resumption of major combat operations, the official said

The skyline of Bandar Abbas, Iran, bordering the Strait of Hormuz on Aug. 10, 2026
The latest reports emerge amid continued diplomatic exchanges between Washington and Tehran, with both sides signalling the possibility of a negotiated settlement | Image Credit: Bloomberg
Reuters WASHINGTON
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2026 | 7:59 AM IST
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The US carried out strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, a US official said on Monday.
 
The strikes, earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal, appeared to be limited and were not a resumption of major combat operations, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
 
Another official said the strikes were defensive measures against Iranians using surface-to-air missiles against US assets.
 
The Pentagon referred a request for comment to the US Central Command, which oversees American forces in the West Asia. Centcom did not respond to requests for comment.
 
Earlier on Monday, Iranian state media outlet IRNA reported that there were several explosions on Qeshm Island.
 
The Journal reported that the attack was the latest in a series of strikes carried out by Washington in recent weeks.
 
Fox News, citing officials, said the strikes were defensive and carried out in response to Iran firing at a US aircraft.
 
In recent weeks, President Donald Trump hinted at renewing attacks on Iran after the US midterm elections on Tuesday. But after a speech at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Monday, he indicated he might be thinking otherwise. 
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Topics :US-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensionsIsrael Iran Conflict

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First Published: Nov 03 2026 | 7:59 AM IST

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