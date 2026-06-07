Home / World News / Multiple people shot near festival in Ohio, police search for suspects

Multiple people shot near festival in Ohio, police search for suspects

Police are actively searching for suspects and the working to determine the circumstances of the shootings

Gun shooting, mass shooting
Several victims have been taken to nearby hospitals. Photo: ANI
AP Toledo (Ohio)
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2026 | 6:30 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Multiple people were shot near a community street festival in Toledo, Ohio, on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police officers responded to a report of a person being shot near the Old West End Festival at about 5.30 pm. Upon arrival, they found multiple shooting victims, the police department said in a statement.

Several victims have been taken to nearby hospitals. Police did not provide further details on the injuries and how many people were shot.

Police are actively searching for suspects and the working to determine the circumstances of the shootings.

The Old West End Festival is a two-day celebration in Toledo's historic district that includes live music, food vendors, home tours and shopping.

The Toledo Police Department did not immediately respond to emails and phone messages Saturday evening seeking more information.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US hits Iranian radar sites after drones target shipping near Hormuz

Nepal PM calls for stronger cooperation among Bimstec on climate, trade

Sanctions threat to India would boomerang under PM Modi's leadership: Putin

Israeli airstrike kills Lebanese soldiers days after ceasefire deal

US energy firms benefit from Strait of Hormuz closure: Rosneft CEO Sechin

Topics :US ShootingOhioShooting

First Published: Jun 07 2026 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story